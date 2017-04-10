NBA Playoffs 2017: Grizzlies in deep trouble if Spurs bench keeps dominating
The Memphis Grizzlies got awful news before their first-round series against the San Antonio Spurs started: guard Tony Allen strained his calf and will be out indefinitely. This was particularly painful because Chandler Parsons , the Grizzlies' major free agent acquisition last summer, had already been ruled out indefinitely with a meniscus tear in his left knee.
