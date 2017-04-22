NBA investigating Patrick Beverley for incident involving fan
The NBA is investigating an incident involving Rockets guard Patrick Beverley and Thunder minority owner Jay Scaramucci's son, Stuart. The initial altercation took place right before halftime when Beverley was fouled hard and landed next to fans.
