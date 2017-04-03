NBA Insider: NBA MVP scales tip to Westbrook
Clockwise from top left, OKC's Russell Westbrook is a triple-double machine; Philadelphia' Dario Saric is a scrappy Rookie of the Year hopeful; Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo came far in one season, and San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard has few defensive peers. Come summer, the NBA will hand out its shiny regular-season trophies for the first time at an NBA Awards Show - sure to be a glossy televised production - at New York City's Pier 36, three days before the NBA draft.
