Markieff Morris promises more physical play: - What we do next might be double MMA'
Markieff Morris, left, embraces and defends the Wizards' physical play during Sunday's Game 1 win against Paul Millsap and the Atlanta Hawks. Since the end of the Washington Wizards ' Game 1 victory over the Atlanta Hawks , mixed martial arts has become the subplot of the series.
