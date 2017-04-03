Man charged with arson in Atlanta ove...

Man charged with arson in Atlanta overpass fire

Three people described as transients were in custody Friday in connection with the fiery collapse of a major interstate highway bridge running through the heart of Atlanta , as officials said it would take months to fix the damage. I-85 fire suspect Basil Eleby is scheduled for his first court appearance at the Fulton County Jail Saturday morning around 11:00aET, according to Fulton County Sheriff's Office Public Affairs information Officer Tracy Flanagan.

