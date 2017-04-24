Kylie Jenner cozies up to Travis Scott at Houston Rockets game

The reality star - who recently broke up with on-again, off-again boyfriend Tyga - packed on the PDA with Travis Scott as they sat courtside Tuesday at the Rockets NBA Playoffs game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to People. Jenner and Scott - who performed at the Rockets' Toyota Center before the game - held hands during the evening and "definitely looked like a couple," a witness in the arena told People.

