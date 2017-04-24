Kylie Jenner cozies up to Travis Scott at Houston Rockets game
The reality star - who recently broke up with on-again, off-again boyfriend Tyga - packed on the PDA with Travis Scott as they sat courtside Tuesday at the Rockets NBA Playoffs game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to People. Jenner and Scott - who performed at the Rockets' Toyota Center before the game - held hands during the evening and "definitely looked like a couple," a witness in the arena told People.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Houston Rockets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Apr 13
|LastPharts
|7
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Houston Rockets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC