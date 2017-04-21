Jerry West calls Russell Westbrook 'a reincarnation of Michael Jordan'
Jerry West calls Russell Westbrook 'a reincarnation of Michael Jordan' Jerry West had high praise for Russell Westbrook, but he wouldn't say who he'd pick as MVP. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://usat.ly/2p5fBm5 Hall of Famer and NBA champion Jerry West had high praise for Russell Westbrook when he went on The Jump on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.
Add your comments below
Houston Rockets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Apr 13
|LastPharts
|7
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Houston Rockets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC