Houston students get a lesson in financial literacy from BBVA Compass, with assist from NBA legends
NBA legends join bank at Kennedy Elementary to teach money basics-- BBVA Compass makes technology donation to the school to enhance students' learning experience Ford, a local product who starred in college before going to the NBA, along with Horry, a seven-time NBA champion, joined BBVA Compass volunteers in visits to classrooms and computer labs, where they talked to students about the importance of staying in school and creating opportunities for a bright future for their financial lives. Emcee , radio play-by-play voice of the Houston Rockets, tipped off the assembly event and introduced school and BBVA Compass officials, as well as the NBA Legends.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Game Developer.
Add your comments below
Houston Rockets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Apr 13
|LastPharts
|7
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Houston Rockets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC