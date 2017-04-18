Houston students get a lesson in fina...

Houston students get a lesson in financial literacy from BBVA Compass, with assist from NBA legends

NBA legends join bank at Kennedy Elementary to teach money basics-- BBVA Compass makes technology donation to the school to enhance students' learning experience Ford, a local product who starred in college before going to the NBA, along with Horry, a seven-time NBA champion, joined BBVA Compass volunteers in visits to classrooms and computer labs, where they talked to students about the importance of staying in school and creating opportunities for a bright future for their financial lives. Emcee , radio play-by-play voice of the Houston Rockets, tipped off the assembly event and introduced school and BBVA Compass officials, as well as the NBA Legends.

