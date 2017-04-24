Houston Rockets fans launch salty Twitter trash talk ahead of Spurs series
Texas Twitter is embroiled in a social media shootout as the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets prepare to meet in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. A Texas showdown is evidently something the Lone Star State has been waiting for since 1995 - the last time the two clubs met in the postseason - judging by how quickly Houston Twitter fingers started typing up their rookie trash talk.
