Houston Rockets fans launch salty Twi...

Houston Rockets fans launch salty Twitter trash talk ahead of Spurs series

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: My San Antonio

Texas Twitter is embroiled in a social media shootout as the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets prepare to meet in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. A Texas showdown is evidently something the Lone Star State has been waiting for since 1995 - the last time the two clubs met in the postseason - judging by how quickly Houston Twitter fingers started typing up their rookie trash talk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My San Antonio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Rockets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16) Apr 13 LastPharts 7
News Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
News Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15) Feb '16 Fart news 36
News Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15) Nov '15 Sam Testicle 2
News Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14) Jul '15 Fart news 6
See all Houston Rockets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Rockets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,204 • Total comments across all topics: 280,632,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC