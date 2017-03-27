Hield's 22 points lead Kings to 123-117 win against Wolves

Sacramento Kings' Buddy Hield, right, of the Bahamas, releases a shot over Minnesota Timberwolves' Brandon Rush during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Minneapolis. Sacramento Kings' Buddy Hield, right, of the Bahamas, releases a shot over Minnesota Timberwolves' Brandon Rush during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Minneapolis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.