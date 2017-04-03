Hawks clip Celtics
Paul Millsap scored 26 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. added 23 and the Atlanta Hawks snapped a two-game skid with a 123-116 victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. Isaiah Thomas scored 35 points, Jae Crowder had 24 and Marcus Smart 18 for the Celtics.
