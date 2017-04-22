Durant still in doubt as GSW head to Portland
Kevin Durant took part in the Golden State Warriors' practice on Friday, but it remained unclear if he'd be back from a calf injury for Saturday's NBA playoff game against the Trail Blazers in Portland. Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the game against the Houston Rockets on March 28, 2017 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.
