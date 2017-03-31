Did Draymond Green take shot at James Harden's hurt wrist?
Draymond Green is under a different microscope when it comes to physical interactions on the court, so it's little surprise that several NBA writers took exception to something the Warriors star did Friday night. We'll leave it to you to judge whether Green was deliberately trying to take a shot at James Harden, who has been nursing a wrist injury.
