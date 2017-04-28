Celtics' Isaiah Thomas headed to sister's funeral after Game 6 win
Celtics' Isaiah Thomas headed to sister's funeral after Game 6 win Thomas planned to fly home to Washington state Friday night. Check out this story on myozaukeenow.com: http://usat.ly/2peE6ge Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas dribbles the ball as Chicago Bulls guard Isaiah Canaan defends during the first half of Game 4. With a little more than a minute remaining in the Boston Celtics' Game 6, series-clinching win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, grieving Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas got up from the bench and ran toward coach Brad Stevens, who immediately ushered him back to the visiting locker room.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mequon.
Add your comments below
Houston Rockets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Apr 13
|LastPharts
|7
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Houston Rockets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC