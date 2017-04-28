Celtics' Isaiah Thomas headed to sist...

Celtics' Isaiah Thomas headed to sister's funeral after Game 6 win

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Mequon

Celtics' Isaiah Thomas headed to sister's funeral after Game 6 win Thomas planned to fly home to Washington state Friday night. Check out this story on myozaukeenow.com: http://usat.ly/2peE6ge Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas dribbles the ball as Chicago Bulls guard Isaiah Canaan defends during the first half of Game 4. With a little more than a minute remaining in the Boston Celtics' Game 6, series-clinching win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, grieving Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas got up from the bench and ran toward coach Brad Stevens, who immediately ushered him back to the visiting locker room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mequon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Rockets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16) Apr 13 LastPharts 7
News Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
News Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15) Feb '16 Fart news 36
News Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15) Nov '15 Sam Testicle 2
News Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14) Jul '15 Fart news 6
See all Houston Rockets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Rockets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,527 • Total comments across all topics: 280,650,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC