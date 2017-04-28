Celtics' Isaiah Thomas headed to sister's funeral after Game 6 win Thomas planned to fly home to Washington state Friday night. Check out this story on myozaukeenow.com: http://usat.ly/2peE6ge Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas dribbles the ball as Chicago Bulls guard Isaiah Canaan defends during the first half of Game 4. With a little more than a minute remaining in the Boston Celtics' Game 6, series-clinching win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, grieving Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas got up from the bench and ran toward coach Brad Stevens, who immediately ushered him back to the visiting locker room.

