Boban Marjanovic's career night leads Pistons past Rockets

9 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Behind a career night from Boban Marjanovic and a late, game-winning triple from Stanley Johnson, the Detroit Pistons beat the Houston Rockets, 114-109, Friday at Toyota Center. Marjanovic, the 7-foot-3, third-string center, scored a career-high 27 points and added 12 rebounds off the bench, while Johnson's triple with 32 seconds put the Pistons ahead for good.

