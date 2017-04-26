Beal, Wall lead Wizards past Hawks

Beal, Wall lead Wizards past Hawks

Back at home, and back in charge, Bradley Beal scored 27 points, and John Wall added 20 points and 14 assists, leading the Washington Wizards to a 103-99 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night for a 3-2 lead in their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series. Dennis Schroder led the Hawks with 29 points, making a career high-tying five 3s, and 11 assists.

