The Rockets will smash the NBA three-pointer record. And maybe the Warriors.

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events The Houston Rockets spent the majority of the fourth quarter Wednesday night in Los Angeles bricking three-pointers, 13 in total. Coach Mike D'Antoni's club ultimately missed its final 15 attempts from beyond the arc, yet still finished with 20 made three-pointers for the game in a comfortable 122-103 road victory.

