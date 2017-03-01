Slater: Durant injury increases motivation to avoid Rockets
With just six weeks remaining in the regular season, the Golden Warriors will be without Kevin Durant for an indefinite amount of time, and possibly into the postseason. Even if Durant is cleared after his re-evaluation in four weeks time, a lull while he is out could put the #1 seed in the Western Conference in jeopardy.
