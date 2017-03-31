Sixers shutting down Okafor, Covington for rest of season The Philadelphia 76ers are shutting down center Jahlil Okafor and forward Robert Covington for the remainder of the season Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nFqacF Okafor was shut down Friday with a sore right knee for the remainder of the year by the Sixers, whose attempt to return to relevancy has been slowed by major injuries to key players over the past few years. The No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.