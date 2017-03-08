Saric, Okafor lead 76ers past Lakers 118-116

Rookie Dario Saric scored a career-high 29 points, Jahlil Okafor added 23, and the Philadelphia 76ers edged the Los Angeles Lakers 118-116 on Sunday night. The Lakers , who got a career-best 30 points from Jordan Clarkson, rallied from a 12-point deficit in the second half to take a lead late in the fourth quarter.

