Saric, Covington lift 76ers over Nets

Saric, Covington lift 76ers over Nets 106-101

17 hrs ago

Dario Saric scored 23 points, Robert Covington had 21 points and 13 rebounds and the undermanned Philadelphia 76ers beat the Brooklyn Nets 106-101 on Tuesday night. Philadelphia was without center Jahlil Okafor, who missed his third straight game due to right knee soreness, and veteran guard Gerald Henderson, who did not play because of soreness in his left hip.

