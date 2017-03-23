Rockets on cusp of fitting milestone

This was the height of the Twin Towers era, with the Olajuwon/Ralph Sampson-led squad toppling the defending champion Lakers in the Western Conference final - which ended on Sampson's memorable buzzer-beater in Game 5. Alas, they never reached these heights again with Olajuwon and Sampson, leaving those Rockets to be called the "best team that never was." The first year of the McGrady/Yao Ming partnership saw the Rockets overcome a slow start before solidifying into a playoff squad.

