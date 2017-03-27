Rockets' James Harden says wrist ailment won't keep him out
James Harden circled the Moda Center court shooting 3s, his left wrist wrapped in tape, his game-day routine unchanged in any way beyond the signs that his valuable wrist was not 100 percent right. As he replaced the tape with the now customary bag of ice, he said nothing will change in his plans tonight, either.
