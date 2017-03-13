Rockets' James Harden makes Diana Day his agent

Houston Rockets guard James Harden sits on the floor after missing a shot against the Utah Jazz during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game at Toyota Center on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Houston. Houston Rockets guard James Harden sits on the floor after missing a shot against the Utah Jazz during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game at Toyota Center on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Houston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.