Rockets' Daryl Morey believes Lakers' Magic Johnson, Rob Pelinka are 'well prepared' for success

Much has been made of the lack of front-office experience in the Lakers' overhauled basketball operations department, but at least one rival NBA general manager believes Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka have what it takes to steer the franchise back into contention. Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey has known one of the two men for years but only recently met the other.

