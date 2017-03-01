Rockets 12 mins ago 7:24 p.m.For Mike D'Antoni, Rockets there's no...

If you're not around Mike D'Antoni all the time, then his words hit you like something out of an NBA version of Saturday Night Live. If you forget for a moment that his Houston Rockets are ground zero for the NBA's three-point movement, that team owner Les Alexander and general manager Daryl Morey went out last summer and hired this 65-year-old kid for their Fire Away candy store, then you do a double take when he starts spewing that crazy talk that, as it turns out, isn't so silly after all.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHOU-TV Houston.