Rockets 12 mins ago 7:24 p.m.For Mike D'Antoni, Rockets there's no...
If you're not around Mike D'Antoni all the time, then his words hit you like something out of an NBA version of Saturday Night Live. If you forget for a moment that his Houston Rockets are ground zero for the NBA's three-point movement, that team owner Les Alexander and general manager Daryl Morey went out last summer and hired this 65-year-old kid for their Fire Away candy store, then you do a double take when he starts spewing that crazy talk that, as it turns out, isn't so silly after all.
Houston Rockets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Big Phart
|5
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
