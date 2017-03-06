RGV Vipers' Taylor feeds off chip on ...

RGV Vipers' Taylor feeds off chip on shoulder to land NBA deal with Houston Rockets

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: TheMonitor.com

HIDALGO,Tx- RGV Vipers Isaiah Taylor on a drive against Reno Isaiah Cousins in the 1st half of a D-League game at State Farm Arena in Hidalgo Sunday Nov.13,2016 photo by Delcia Lopez [email protected] HIDALGO,Tx- RGV Vipers Isaiah Taylor on a drive against Reno Isaiah Cousins in the 1st half of a D-League game at State Farm Arena in Hidalgo Sunday Nov.13,2016 photo by Delcia Lopez [email protected] EDINBURG - After not being selected in the 2016 NBA Draft and landing with the RGV Vipers, Isaiah Taylor looked down the schedule and began making a mental list of draftees he would face. He was on a mission to show that he deserved one of their spots.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Rockets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16) Jan '17 Big Phart 5
News Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
News Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15) Feb '16 Fart news 36
News Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15) Nov '15 Sam Testicle 2
News Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14) Jul '15 Fart news 6
See all Houston Rockets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Rockets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,333 • Total comments across all topics: 279,366,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC