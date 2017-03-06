RGV Vipers' Taylor feeds off chip on shoulder to land NBA deal with Houston Rockets

HIDALGO,Tx- RGV Vipers Isaiah Taylor on a drive against Reno Isaiah Cousins in the 1st half of a D-League game at State Farm Arena in Hidalgo Sunday Nov.13,2016 photo by Delcia Lopez [email protected] HIDALGO,Tx- RGV Vipers Isaiah Taylor on a drive against Reno Isaiah Cousins in the 1st half of a D-League game at State Farm Arena in Hidalgo Sunday Nov.13,2016 photo by Delcia Lopez [email protected] EDINBURG - After not being selected in the 2016 NBA Draft and landing with the RGV Vipers, Isaiah Taylor looked down the schedule and began making a mental list of draftees he would face. He was on a mission to show that he deserved one of their spots.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.