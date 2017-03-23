RGV Vipers clinch playoff berth with ...

RGV Vipers clinch playoff berth with dramatic comeback win against Salt Lake City Stars

With 45 seconds to play in Saturday's game, the RGV Vipers were trailing by 7 points. They appeared on the verge of a third straight loss during the season's final stretch - a setback that would have left Rio Grande Valley's playoff fate in doubt for at least one more day.

