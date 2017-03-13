Philadelphia rallies from 13 down to beat Celtics 105-99
Robert Covington made the go-ahead 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 105-99 win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday. Dario Saric scored key baskets to extend the lead and bolster his bid for NBA Rookie of the Year.
Houston Rockets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Big Phart
|5
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
