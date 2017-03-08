Paul powers Clippers to 112-100 victory over 76ers
Once Chris Paul stepped up his play for the Los Angeles Clippers, it was all over for the pesky Philadelphia 76ers. Paul scored 20 of his 30 points in the second half, leading Los Angeles to a 112-100 victory Saturday.
