Nurkic leads Trail Blazers over 76ers 114-108
Jusuf Nurkic had a career-high 28 points and 20 rebounds, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 114-108 in overtime on Thursday night. Nurkic also had eight assists and six blocks in Portland's fourth straight win.
