NBA: Russell Westbrook misses fifth straight triple-double, but Thunder get a win
Russell Westbrook didn't get a fifth consecutive triple-double, but the Oklahoma City Thunder won their fifth straight game and that was all he cared about Saturday afternoon. Westbrook had 28 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists to help the Thunder roll past the Sacramento Kings , 110-94, at Oklahoma City.
