NBA fines DeMarcus Cousins $50K for directing inappropriate language at fans The incidents occurred during Sunday's win over the Lakers and after Monday's loss to the Jazz. Check out this story on mysouthnow.com: http://usat.ly/2mqeLPi New Orleans Pelicans forward DeMarcus Cousins reacts in the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at the Smoothie King Center.

