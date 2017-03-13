Michael Malone wants Nuggets to raise intensity
The Nuggets had just defeated the Los Angeles Clippers for the third time in four games this season Thursday night. They had won a fourth consecutive game for the first time all season while moving to within two games of .500 for the first time since November.
