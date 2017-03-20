Magic storm back to beat 76ers 112-10...

Magic storm back to beat 76ers 112-109 in OT

Nikola Vucevic had 26 points and 13 rebounds, Evan Fournier scored 19 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Philadelphia 76ers 112-109 in overtime on Monday night. Orlando overcame a 17-point second-half deficit.

