Locked on Hawks podcast: Ersan Ilyasova, projections and more

Good morning! Episode 161 of the Locked on Hawks podcast is here to brighten this fine Thursday and the Atlanta Hawks have a basketball game this evening. Topics for the show are all over the map and include the following: Dwight Howard is having a nice individual season but the Hawks are better offensively when he doesn't play and the gap is widening If you enjoy what you hear on Thursday's program, please do us a massive favor and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes and, if you are willing, leave us a favorable review.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peachtree Hoops.