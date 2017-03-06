Lakers name Rob Pelinka as general manager

The Lakers officially announced the hiring of Rob Pelinka as the team's general manager to replace Mitch Kupchak, who had worked in the Lakers' front office for the past 30 years. Widely anticipated since Jeanie Buss named Magic Johnson president of basketball operations two weeks ago, the official announcement took time for Pelinka to divest his clients at Landmark Sports Agency, where he has represented numerous NBA players, including Houston Rockets MVP frontrunner James Harden and former Lakers star Kobe Bryant.

