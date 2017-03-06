Lakers name Rob Pelinka as general manager
The Lakers officially announced the hiring of Rob Pelinka as the team's general manager to replace Mitch Kupchak, who had worked in the Lakers' front office for the past 30 years. Widely anticipated since Jeanie Buss named Magic Johnson president of basketball operations two weeks ago, the official announcement took time for Pelinka to divest his clients at Landmark Sports Agency, where he has represented numerous NBA players, including Houston Rockets MVP frontrunner James Harden and former Lakers star Kobe Bryant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Houston Rockets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Big Phart
|5
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Houston Rockets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC