Lakers' family feud ends with Jeanie Buss as controlling owner A Los Angeles County Court issued an order to ensure Jeanie Buss remains the primary owner. Check out this story on mynorthshorenow.com: http://usat.ly/2nnMXK2 While MVP favorites Russell Westbrook and James Harden dueled on Sunday, the Cavs had a costly loss and the Celtics capitalized.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whitefish Bay.