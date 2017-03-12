Khloe Kardashian Giving Tristan Thomp...

Khloe Kardashian Giving Tristan Thompson Hot Steamy Birthday Sex: It'll Be 'So Good'

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: HollywoodLife

Who needs candles and cake? Khloe Kardashian is planning on giving Tristan Thompson steamy sex on his birthday, we've EXCLUSIVELY learned. The reality star is going all out to impress her NBA beau and she's confident it'll be 'so good!' Khloe Kardashian , 32, is head over heels about her boyfriend Tristan Thompson , 25, so she's going to treat him to some sizzling love-making on his upcoming birthday! "Tristan's 26th b-day is Monday [March 13] and she plans on giving him some hot steamy sex," a source close to the reality star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Rockets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16) Jan '17 Big Phart 5
News Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
News Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15) Feb '16 Fart news 36
News Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15) Nov '15 Sam Testicle 2
News Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14) Jul '15 Fart news 6
See all Houston Rockets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Rockets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,344 • Total comments across all topics: 279,530,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC