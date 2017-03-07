Kawhi Leonard makes big plays in San Antonio Spurs' win over Houston Rockets

There is just no stopping San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard, who continues to make highlight-reel plays on a game-in and game-out basis while responding to his MVP candidacy with his "aw-shucks" attitude. Leonard poured in an off-balance 3-pointer to give the Spurs the lead, then ran the floor to block a layup attempt by James Harden on the opposite end to propel the Spurs past the Houston Rockets 112-110 on Monday at the AT&T Center in a Texas Showdown between two of the top three teams in the NBA.

