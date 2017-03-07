Kawhi Leonard makes big plays in San ...

Kawhi Leonard makes big plays in San Antonio Spurs' win over Houston Rockets

14 hrs ago

There is just no stopping San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard, who continues to make highlight-reel plays on a game-in and game-out basis while responding to his MVP candidacy with his "aw-shucks" attitude. Leonard poured in an off-balance 3-pointer to give the Spurs the lead, then ran the floor to block a layup attempt by James Harden on the opposite end to propel the Spurs past the Houston Rockets 112-110 on Monday at the AT&T Center in a Texas Showdown between two of the top three teams in the NBA.

