James Harden thinks he's the NBA's MVP
The Houston Rockets' tremendous season continued apace on Wednesday night, as they drilled 20 more 3-pointers to breeze past the Los Angeles Clippers , 122-103 , in a rarely close contest at Staples Center. Rockets superstar James Harden led six Rockets in double figures with 26 points on 7-for-15 shooting to go with nine assists ... and that hurt his season averages.
