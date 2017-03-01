Basketball star James Harden split from Khloe Kardashian because he couldn't cope with all the attention surrounding their romance. http://www.independent.ie/style/celebrity/celebrity-news/james-harden-split-with-khloe-kardashian-over-media-attention-i-feel-like-it-was-for-no-reason-35495482.html Khloe Kardashian is seen arriving to Prime 112 steakhouse on September 15, 2016 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.