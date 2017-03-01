James Harden 'didn't get anything' out of romance with Khlo Kardashian

The NBA star romanced the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star for eight months in 2015 - a year he's now branded the "worst" period of his life - but has admitted he hated the unwanted "attention" he attracted because he was dating the reality TV star. Speaking to Sports Illustrated magazine, the hunk said: "I didn't like all the attention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudon County News.