Israeli Star Omri Casspi Signs With NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves

Omri Casspi, the first Israeli to play in the National Basketball Association, was signed as a free agent by the Minnesota Timberwolves, his third team in the last month and fifth since joining the NBA in 2009. The Timberwolves, who are 4 1/2 games back for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference with 13 games to play in the regular season, announced Casspi's signing on Monday.

