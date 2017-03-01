Importance of durability reflected in Rockets' roster
Warriors forward Kevin Durant's bruised knee came on the sort of unavoidable collision with teammate Zaza Pachulia falling into him after tussling with the Wizards' Marcin Gortat that could happen at any time. But it did point to the importance of the durability of the Rockets' two most indispensable players, James Harden and Trevor Ariza.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Houston Rockets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Big Phart
|5
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Houston Rockets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC