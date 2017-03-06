Iguodala scores 24 to lead Warriors past Hawks, 119-111

Atlanta Hawks' Kent Bazemore, left, reaches for a ball against Golden State Warriors' David West in the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Atlanta, Monday, March 6, 2017. Atlanta Hawks' Kent Bazemore, left, reaches for a ball against Golden State Warriors' David West in the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Atlanta, Monday, March 6, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.