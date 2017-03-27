Howard has 22 points, 20 rebounds in ...

Howard has 22 points, 20 rebounds in Hawks' win over 76ers

Dwight Howard had 22 points and 20 rebounds to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 99-92 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. The Hawks have won two straight following a seven-game losing streak that stunted their push in the Eastern Conference playoff standings.

