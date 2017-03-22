Highlights: Nikola Jokic dropped 22 against the Rockets
After James Harden went coast to coast in the final seconds of the Houston Rockets ' 125-124 win over the Denver Nuggets , the staff here at Denver Stiffs was too depressed to do anything, including share highlights of the team's standout players. Nearly 48 hours have past and the sting of that loss hurts just as bad.
