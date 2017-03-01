Harden scores 26, Rockets hit 20 3s to beat Clippers 122-103

James Harden scored 26 points and the Houston Rockets shot 20 of 52 on 3-pointers in a 122-103 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. Ryan Anderson added 23 points, including a team-high six 3s, as the Rockets won for the seventh time in nine games and extended their NBA record to nine games with 20 or more 3-pointers this season.

