Harden hits layup with 2.4 seconds left to lift Rockets

James Harden drove the length of the floor for a layup with 2.4 seconds left to lift the Houston Rockets over the Denver Nuggets 125-124 on Monday night. Harden had 39 points, 11 assists and was three rebounds shy of his 20th triple-double of the season.

